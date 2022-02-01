IPL 2022: Total Of 590 Cricketers Make It To Mega Auctions; Check Full Details Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the IPL 2022 player auction list. As per the statement issued by the BCCI, a total of 590 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer during the two-day event, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of those 590 players, 370 are Indians and 220 are overseas players.

There are 48 players who have placed themselves in the Rs. 2 crore bracket, which is the highest reserve price for players in the auction. Meanwhile, 20 players will see their bidding start at Rs. 1.5 crore base price, while 34 players have a base price of Rs. 1 crore. The 10 IPL franchises will engage in a bidding war to buy some of the biggest names in international cricket.

Overseas players breakdown

Amongst the 220 overseas players, 47 belong to Australia, the highest for any foreign country in the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies (34) will see the second-highest numbers of players participate in the auction, followed by South Africa (33), England and New Zealand (24 each), Sri Lanka (23), and Afghanistan (17). Players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been shortlisted for the IPL.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced that a total of 1,214 players registered their names for the mega auction. Of those 1,214 players, 896 players were Indians and 318 players are overseas players. Now, the BCCI has revealed that 590 players have been selected to feature in the mega auction.

Image: IPL/BCCI