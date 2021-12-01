IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Posts Picture On 'special Bond' With RCB After Being Retained

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli explained the special bond he shares with the franchise after he was retained once again on Tuesday night. Other than the 33-year old, the IPL team also retained Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

After being retained, Kohli also explained how he did not have any second thoughts on continuing his journey with RCB for three more editions of the tournament in a video posted on the team's official YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli posts picture as he continues journey with RCB

Virat Kohli took to his official Koo account to post a picture of himself in an RCB Jersey, stating that the journey continues with this 'amazing team.' The 33-year old has been a part of RCB since 2008, and IPL 2022 will be his 15th season. He led the side for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021. While he did not win a trophy, the side did come incredibly close in the 2016 season, where they finished as runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli delighted to continue journey with RCB

In a video posted on RCB's official YouTube channel, Virat Kohli said, "The journey continues, I have been retained by RCB. When I was contacted, did not have any second thoughts at all. It has been an amazing journey over the years, three more years with the franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come, and I have a special feeling about what is to come next season onwards."

The 33-year old then went on to appreciate the fans and the management of the franchise as he said, "Our fan base is amazing, management has been amazing with me and all other players. Renewed energy and a different version of me on the field. But I will be there with my heart and soul for RCB."

With RCB having spent Rs 33 crores to retain Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore) in the IPL retentions, they will still have Rs 57 crore available for the mega auctions. The IPL 2022 auctions will take place sometime in December 2021 or early January.