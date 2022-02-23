IPL 2022: What Does Deepak Chahar's Injury Woes Mean For MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings?

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka after he was taken off the field during the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday that fast-bowling all-rounder Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the upcoming fixtures against Sri Lanka due to injuries. Chahar sustained a right quadriceps injury and is likely to be out of action for a while, which puts his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings under a cloud of doubt.

BCCI's statement:

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of @Paytm #INDvSL T20I Series. #TeamIndia



More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2022

Should CSK be worried about Deepak Chahar's injury?

Chahar was bought by the Chennai-based franchise for a whopping amount of ₹14 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, which made him the second most expensive player to be sold in the event following Ishan Kishan. Meanwhile, as per a report by PTI, Chahar’s injury looks serious, which could also lead to him missing the Indian Premier League.

Chahar performed brilliantly in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against West Indies in the limited chances he got to play and was backed to play a huge role for CSK ahead of the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old cricketer joined MS Dhoni’s team in the 2018 season and picked a total of 10 wickets in 12 matches, helping the team win their 4th IPL trophy. He contributed with 22 wickets in the 2019 season, before adding another 12 to his tally in 2020. Deepak took 14 wickets in the 2021 season, and also became a two-time IPL champion with the Super Kings. His total tally of wickets in the tournament stands at 59 wickets in 63 matches.

Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav to travel to NCA

Chahar alongside Suryakumar Yadav will now travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further management of their injuries, expecting to be fit in time to enter the new era of IPL. The tournament will be joined by two new teams, the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, making the IPL a 10-team tournament. The tournament is expected to start in the last week of March, following the conclusion of Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022.

(Image: BCCI/IPL)