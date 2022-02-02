IPL 2022: Who Is This Trinbago Knight Riders Leggie In Auction List? Will KKR Launch Bid?

Seven players belonging to the Associate Nations have also made the cut in the IPL 2022 auction list and amongst them is Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Indian Premier League on Tuesday released the list of players who are set to go under the hammer during the IPL 2022 mega auction which will be taking place in just over a week's time. This year's auction will provide various franchises a chance to sign some big players and strengthen their squad to compete for the title.

IPL 2022 auction: Will Kolkata Knight Riders bid for Sandeep Lamichhane?

Sandeep Lamichhane has already has some valuable top-level T20 experience despite his tender age of 21 as he has already played for KKR's sister franchise in CPL Trinbago Knight Riders under current Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum. The former Kiwi skipper would be well aware of the youngster's potential and it will be interesting to see if he decides to buy at the IPL 2022 auction. He also represents Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, however, it remains to see what kind of role he will be given when the tournament starts. As KKR look to strengthen their batting for the upcoming season, they could also look to add a wrist spinner to the squad to bring variety to the bowling lineup.

Kuldeep Yadav was released by the franchisee ahead of the auction and by bringing in Sandeep Lamichhane, they will not only add depth and variety to the team but will also have a good cover for Sunil Narine just in case KKR end up without a top Indian spinner. The cricketer from Nepal will be hoping to land a deal in the IPL 2022 auction.

About IPL 2022 auction

The two-day IPL 2022 auction will be taking place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The 10 franchises will have plenty of top players to choose from with Indian players like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav all going under the hammer.

There will be no shortage from the overseas contingent as well, with Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan. Wanindu Hasaranga etc., all up for grabs during the auction.