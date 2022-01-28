IPL 2022: Why David Warner Might Not Be Captaincy Favourite? Ex-India Player Explains

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra said that franchises may not prefer making David Warner the skipper going into the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Back in 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had axed Warner from captaincy and appointed Kane Williamson at the helm. Warner, the captain of the 2016 IPL-winning SRH squad, was also released by the team.

Warner made his IPL debut for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), but have garnered a chunk of success while playing for the Orange Army. The southpaw has also won the Orange Cap a number of times. In fact, he is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL among foreign players.

Chopra, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during his playing days, reckoned that teams may be reluctant to appoint Warner as the skipper keeping in mind his recent controversy during the stint at the Sunrisers camp.

"They can think about it but in my opinion, they will not make him the captain. I believe David Warner will not become the captain of any team although three teams are probably looking for a skipper. Even if we leave out Punjab, still two teams are looking for a captain," Chopra was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

IPL 2022: David Warner will go expensive, feels Aakash Chopra

David Warner, who recently won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2021 T20 World Cup, is one of the 49 players to have registered in the IPL 2022 auction at a base price of INR 2 crores.

"He will definitely go to some team or the other. He will go expensive as well, but no team will consider him as a captain, that is what I believe because IPL is a small family, everyone has got an idea what happened last year, what were the reasons and the problems. It hasn't really gone down very well amongst the players and the franchises," he added.

After being left out of SRH's playing eleven during the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the veteran left-hander became one of the leading run-scorers in the World Cup. Warner's eventual price in the IPL auction and the team that picks him remains to be seen for now.

Image: IPL/BCCI