IPL 2022: Why Will CSK All-rounder Sam Curran Not Enter Mega Auction?

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be taking place in February and players have already registered themselves for the tournament hoping to bag a contract from one of the ten franchises. A total of 1,214 players have registered their names for the mega auction, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. England all-rounder Sam Curran was expected to be picked by franchises however much to their disappointment, the England all-rounder will not be entering the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Sam Curran to not play IPL 2022

Sam Curran was part of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the previous edition of IPL. However, the franchisee decided to release him ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction with the Men In Yellow retaining all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, captain MS Dhoni, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

However, the former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has now ruled himself out of the IPL 2022 tournament. Sam Curran is currently recovering from his lower back injury and taking to Twitter, Sam Curran wrote that he solely wanted to focus on his rehabilitation. Sam Curran added that he was back in the nets and feeling great and hoped to be back soon. The cricketer further informed that he is looking forward to starting the season with county team Surrey

It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I’m back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 22, 2022

Sam Curran IPL career

Talking about Sam Curran IPL career in England cricket he has played 32 IPL matches and made 337 runs at an average of 22.47, including two half-centuries. With the ball, the left-arm quickie picked 32 wickets at an average of 31.09 and an economy rate of 9.21, with a best of 4/11. Apart from turning out for Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021, Curran had represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in his maiden IPL season in 2019.

When will IPL 2022 start?

BCCI secretary Jay Shah while speaking to ANI has confirmed that the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) will begin in the last week of March and will end in May. Shah also informed that the majority of the team owners wanted the tournament to be held in India.