IPL 2023: 3 Players Who Can Replace Rishabh Pant As The Skipper Of Delhi Capitals

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s horrifying car accident came as a shocker to the entire sporting community. The cricketer has been shifted to Mumbai for further treatment of his injuries, he is reportedly said to be out for close to nine months. Rishabh Pant’s absence from the field heading into a busy cricketing schedule comes as a challenge for Team India and his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) as well.

Since the accident on December 30, Pant has been shifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for further treatment of his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle. DC look set to miss their captain, heading into the Indian Premier League 2023. The franchise will now have to select a new skipper, who leads the team toward a title triumph in the upcoming IPL season. Here’s a look at three DC cricketers, who can replace Pant as the skipper of the team.

David Warner

Aussie superstar David Warner seems to be the front-runner to manage DC’s leadership role in the absence of the 25-year-old. He has the experience of leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the high-octane tournament and won the title with SRH in 2016. He returned to his former franchise DC ahead of IPL 2022, following a fallout with the Sunrisers in the previous season. He scored 432 runs in 12 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52 for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Prithvi Shaw

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw is also a prime candidate to lead DC in IPL 2023 as he naturally enjoys the process of leading a squad. He lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2018 leading the Indian team and also did a great job captaining Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. He has become a key member of the franchise and has scored 1588 runs so far in 63 IPL games, at an average of 25.21 and a strike rate of 147.45, with 12 half-centuries.

Axar Patel

Star allrounder Axar Patel has become an important member of the Indian cricket team in recent years. Although he has never served as a captain, he certainly has the experience to his favor. The 28-year-old has 101 wickets to his credit in 122 games, while scoring 1135 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 128.83.