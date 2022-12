IPL 2023: A Look At The Strongest Playing XI Of All Teams After The Auctions In Kochi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction recently took place in Kochi, where a total of 80 players were sold for a whopping sum of Rs. 167 crores ($20.2 million). The day-long event saw teams bid for players they felt would complete the missing link in their squads. All-rounders went for the biggest amounts at the auction with England star Sam Curran taking the lion's share. Curran broke all previous records after Punjab Kings bought him for Rs. 18.50 crores. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran, and Harry Brook are the other players who bagged big bucks at the event.

The IPL 2023 is slated to begin in March of next year. Ahead of the start of the cash-rich tournament, we have made a list of strongest playing XIs for all 10 teams in the competition.

IPL 2023: Strongest Playing XI for all 10 teams

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hritik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer.

