IPL 2023 Auctions: 3 Players CSK, MI, KKR, DC And RCB Need To Go After In The Auctions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2023 season is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. A total of 405 players have been shortlisted for the event, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas cricketers. All 10 franchises will engage in a bidding war to secure the services of top national and international stars. Ahead of the event, let's take a look at what players CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, and DC need to go after at the auctions.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have a remaining purse of INR 20.45 crores for the IPL 2023 auction. They need to fill a maximum of 7 slots, including five Indian and two overseas players. Their first priority is going to be all-rounder Sam Curran, who was part of the franchise until IPL 2021 but did not play last season due to injury concerns. The Super Kings will also look to replace their star player Dwayne Bravo, who has retired from the IPL. Jason Holder could be on CSK's radar as Bravo's replacement. CSK would also need a top-order batter at the auction and Mayank Agarwal could be a good choice.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of INR 20.55 crores for the IPL 2023 auction. They need to fill a maximum of 9 slots, including six Indian and three overseas players. Mumbai Indians' first priority will be to find a replacement for veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Cameron Green and Ben Stokes are going to be on top of the Mumbai Indians' list, while Wayne Parnell could be among the probable to replace Pollard. Mumbai Indians also need a spinner in their squad and Adil Rashid might be the player they are looking for.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have the least amount left in their purse for the IPL 2023 auction and they have 11 slots to fill, including eight Indian and three overseas players. Kolkata will need fast bowlers and top-order batters to complete their squad. However, we will take a look at the three players KKR needs to go after in the auctions. With Pat Cummins out, KKR will look for a fast bowler at the auction and Akeal Hosein or Reece Toply could be their top picks. Kolkata will also need a top-order batter to replace Aaron Finch and Rilee Rossouw and Dawid Malan could be on its radar.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have a remaining purse of INR 19.45 crores for the IPL 2023 auction. They need to fill a maximum of 5 slots, including three Indian and two overseas players. Delhi will definitely look for an all-rounder at the auctions after trading Shardul Thakur to KKR. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green are going to be on top of Delhi's list to fill in the all-rounder's slot. They will also look for a wicketkeeper and Phil Salt or Tom Banton could be their pick. Narayan Jagadeesan could also be an option if Delhi decides to go for an Indian wicketkeeper.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have the second-least amount left in their purse for the IPL 2023 auction and they have 7 slots to fill, including five Indian and two overseas players. RCB might go for a fast bowler and a batter to fill in the remaining two overseas slots. Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, and Kyle Jamieson could be among the probable to join RCB as a bowler. In terms of batter, they could go for Karun Nair, and Harry Tector.

IPL 2023: Remaining purse

Mumbai Indians - Rs. 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 19.45 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs. 8.75 crore

Punjab Kings - Rs. 32.20 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 42.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 7.05 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs. 23.35 crore

Gujarat Titans - Rs. 19.25 crore

IPL 2023: Remaining slots

Mumbai Indians - Indian - 6, Overseas - 3

Chennai Super Kings - Indian - 5, Overseas - 2

Delhi Capitals - Indian - 3, Overseas - 2

Rajasthan Royals - Indian - 5, Overseas - 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Indian - 5, Overseas - 2

Punjab Kings - Indian - 6, Overseas - 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Indian - 9, Overseas - 4

Kolkata Knight Riders - Indian - 8, Overseas - 3

Lucknow Super Kings - Indian - 6, Overseas - 4

Gujarat Titans - Indian - 4, Overseas - 3

Image: IPL