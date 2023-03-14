IPL 2023: Big Boost For Franchises, Key Kiwi Players Get Green Signal To Skip SL Series

The Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) franchises received a massive boost on Tuesday morning as New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Tom Latham has been named as the skipper of the ODI side, reports claim that the Kiwi team management didn’t include several key players in the squad because of their commitments in IPL 2023. Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner are the top Kiwi cricketers set to play in the IPL among others.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the aforementioned players will be relieved of their international duties following the conclusion of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Friday. The players are then expected to join their respective IPL franchises, before the 2023 edition kicks off on March 31. Fill Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips will be reportedly released after the first ODI against Sri Lanka that is to be played in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

Indian Premier League 2023 kicks off with Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni clash

The Kiwi side is scheduled to face the Lankans in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series after the Test series ends. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31, and the first match will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is worth noting that the departure of the key players will see Mark Chapman, Ben Lister, and Henry Nicholls join the Kiwi side ahead of the second ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 28.

At the same time, Tom Blundell and Will Young are also set to return to international white ball cricket. Chad Bowes and Ben Lister are two uncapped played who feature in New Zealand's ODI squad against Sri Lanka. Having said that, here's a look at all the New Zealand players who are a part of the Indian Premier League.

