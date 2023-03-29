IPL 2023: Cameron Green To Sikandar Raza - Players Who Will Make Their Debut This Season

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League season is hovering on the horizon as defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture on 31st March. With the ICC World Cup set to be staged on Indian soil later this year, this could prove to be the platform to grind out new talents ahead of the cricketing extravaganza. Let's have a look at the players who could make their debut in the IPL 2023.

Players who could make their debut in IPL 2023

Cameron Green: Cameron Green is regarded as the next big thing for Australian cricket as the youngster has been a revelation since his debut. Despite his dominance in the longer format, he has also showcased his talent in the shortest format which convinced Mumbai Indians to shell out a whopping 17.50 crore to acquire his service.

Harry Brook: England's future seems to be in the safe hands following the emergence of Harry Brook. The right-hand batsman has already smashed 2432 runs in T20 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 148.38. Sunrisers Hyderabad would hope the player fits the bill perfectly having been brought for an amount more than 13 crores in the auction.

Joshua Little: Joshua Little already announced his arrival in style last year when Ireland seamed took a brilliant hat-trick against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Earlier the left-handed pacer was also one of the catalysts as the Irish registered a famous win over England in the same tournament. He will be the one to watch in the IPL 2023.

Joe Root: Having played international cricket for more than 10 years this will be Joe Root's maiden IPL stint which is very surprising itself. Rajasthan Royals had a bargain in the auction as they got him at his base price but it remains to be seen how the 32-year-old copes with the difficulties of modern cricket.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza had a brilliant all-round display in 2022 and Punjab Kings have taken a big bet by picking him up for a modest price of 50 lakh. The all-rounder should provide the much-needed stability to both the bowling and batting department.

Mukesh Kumar: Mukesh Kumar finally got the much-needed recognition as he was bought by Delhi Capitals for a staggering 5.50 crore. He has been a regular contributor for Bengal in the domestic circuit and can extract bounce from the surface to trouble the batsmen.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz arrived at Kolkata Knight Riders from Gujarat Titans in a trade deal and would provide the franchise with another wicket-keeping option apart from Litton Das. The talented Afghanistan player has played in franchise leagues across the globe and his experience could be very lethal for KKR.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been named the official replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals would pin his hope on the talented English wicketkeeper in the 16th edition of IPL 2023.