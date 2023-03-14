IPL 2023: CSK Superstar Drops Hint On His Retirement Plans; 'You Know What My Time Is Up'

Moeen Ali hinted towards his retirement from ODI cricket following the 50-over World Cup in India, later this year. Speaking to talksport.com ahead of the 3rd T20I against England, Ali revealed he could leave the format to focus on T20 cricket to groom youngsters. Ali retired from red-ball cricket in 2021 and remains in the scheme of things to represent defending champions England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

“I think it’s something that’s more logical and just makes more sense. 50 overs does get harder the older you get. 50 overs is not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I’ll do that. I’m 35 now, I’m not 26. I’m at the back end and for me, there’s more pleasure – obviously, I want to play – but if someone’s doing well and they’re ready and doing better than me then they deserve to be playing. I don’t set a lot of goals. But I want to play that [2023] World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup, and then we’ll see,” Ali told talksport.com.

“I’m not saying I won’t retire”

“I’m not saying I will retire or I’m not saying I won’t retire. It could be a time where I’m thinking that’s me done now and I might look at [Liam] Livingstone and Jacksy [Will Jacks] and think you know what my time is up, I’d rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup. I haven’t decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do,” he added.

Moeen went on to add that he would think about his future in the 50-over format so that the team could groom promising youngsters like Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks. The star allrounder further added that although he hasn’t decided on his future, he would rather see the guys getting ready for the next World Cup. Ali was a key member of the Eoin Morgan-led English team that picked up the World Cup in 2019.

The 35-year-old decided to give up Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats in 2021 but has hinted at several comebacks since then. He helped England to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and remains to be a key member of the limited-overs squad. Ali will be also seen playing for four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023.

