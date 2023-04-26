'One Of The Best Local Players In India. I Am A Big Fan': Dwayne Bravo In Awe Of IPL Star

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane seems to have rejuvenated his cricket career as he continues to fire up the Indian Premier League with valuable knocks. The Indian international took the stage against Kolkata Knight Riders as he remained unbeaten on 71 runs as CSK thrashed KKR on their home turf. CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo opened up on the transition of Rahane in this edition of the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo heaped praises on Ajinkya Rahane

CSK have made a good start to this season as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side are at the summit of the IPL table. They are one of the title contenders this season and Rahane would have to play a major role if they are to make it to the playoffs. The former Rajasthan Royals skipper has had a brilliant IPL so far and Bravo claimed the batsman is one of the best local players in India.

"Ajinkya Rahane is one of the best local players in India. I am a big fan of him, even when he was playing for Rajasthan Royals in his early days. So, we are happy to have him in our team. Yes, his game has transformed, but he has always had that ability. The CSK setup will allow anyone to play with freedom because we don’t really put any kind of pressure on players. Rahane has proved that he is one of the best talents that India has. And, I am happy that he has been selected in the India Test team as well to go to England.", said Bravo and also insisted that the player is one of the important members of the CSK squad.

"He still has a lot to offer for the Indian team and for CSK.", added Bravo

Read More: RCB vs KKR today match IPL live score

RCB Team IPL 2023: Full squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell (replacement), Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell (replacement), Vyshak Vijay Kumar (replacement).

Ruled out: Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Reece Topley.