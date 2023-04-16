IPL 2023: Former Aussie Cricketer Backs Prithvi Shaw And Says He Believes In His Abilities

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw has been having a horrid IPL campaign. The U-19 World Cup winning skipper who also opens the batting for DC was retained by the franchise but he has entirely failed to live up to the bill so far. DC's assistant coach Shane Watson now has come out in defence of the youngster.

Shaw has faced severe criticism both for his batting and his on-field fitness in the IPL this time. A brilliant piece of fielding from Anuj Rawat made him a victim against Royal Challengers Bangalore but he only had himself to blame for that incident.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach puts his faith in Prithvi Shaw

Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting also insisted the batsmen would come good this season but there hasn't been a single match where Shaw looked like he is in control. Watson revealed Prithvi needs to implement his skills without any fear.

"The talks with Prithvi has been really just to have the freedom to go out there and trust his skills. Prithvi is as skilled as any batter in India. The biggest thing for him is to just continue allowing himself to access those skills with no fear about making a mistake or getting out."

Watson also went on to hail Prithvi as he feels players like Prithvi very rarely arrive on the scene.

"Players like Prithvi don't just fall out of trees. Someone with his skill doesn't come along that often, and that's why we just want to help him as much as we possibly can to allow him to show the incredible batting skills he has got."

“That's the real big reinforcement we are giving him as a coaching group because we all know the skill he has got. When he is batting at his best, he can take down the best bowlers in all conditions."

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Ishan Porel