IPL 2023: Here's detailed look at Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings

Following Saturday's doubleheader certain movements have taken place in the IPL 2023 Points Table. As Delhi Capitals were handed their 5th consecutive loss in the tournament by RCB, the bottom spot remains filled by DC. In the other encounter, Punjab Kings have thwarted Lucknow Super Giants' effort to rise to the top of the league table.

In DC vs RCB IPL match, courtesy of Virat Kohli's yet another sublime knock, Royals Challengers Bangalore put on a tidy total of 175 on the board. The score turned out to be too much for the DC batsmen as they slumped early on in their innings and could not recover. RCB got the win by 23 runs.

In the second match of the day, i.e., LSG vs. PBKS, KL Rahul broke the deadlock of failures and scored 74 off 56 balls. While Rahul found some form, the other batsmen in the LSG lineup could not contribute something monumental and hence LSG could only post 159 on the board. In reply, PBKS got off to a horrific start and were reeling at 45 for 3 at the end of the batting powerplay. Punjab though got the needed solidarity from Matt Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, and Sikandar Raza. Raza top scored with 57 off 41 balls. The match though went down till the final over where Shahrukh Khan held his nerves and got his side home. Thus, the bottomline is, PBKS registered a 3-wicket win over LSG.

IPL Points Table 2023: Rajasthan Royals remain at top

With LSG losing out on the opportunity to reach the summit position, Rajasthan Royals is still unmoved at the top. Here's the entire picture of the IPL 2023 Points Table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: David Warner fails to overtake Shikhar Dhawan

Though Shikhar Dhawan did not feature in the game against Lucknow Super Giants, he is still leading the race for the Orange Cap. Dhawan has till now amassed 233 runs in 4 matches. David Warner is a close second with 228 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mark Wood reclaims the leading position

After picking 2 wickets against Punjab Kings, Mark Wood has again taken the No.1 spot in the Purple Cap race. He has taken 11 wickets in 4 matches. Here's the updated list of the leading wicket-takers.



The IPL 2023 action will continue today, as another doubleheader awaits. On Super Sunday, first up MI will take on KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. The day's second match will be between GT and RR, and it will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium..

