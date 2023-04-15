'There Is Something About Him': Ian Bishop Makes Big 'India' Prediction For Young IPL Star

Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to get over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and lost the match by 23 runs. Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 58 till the last ball of the KKR innings but was not able to repeat the miracle he produced during the match against Gujarat Titans.

Rinku Singh hit Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal for five sixes in the last over of the KKR innings when they needed 28 off the final five balls. Same became the case in the match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad as they needed 32 off the last of which Rinku only played the last four balls. The deficit was 31 runs off the last four which is certainly impossible to reach.

Ian Bishops wants India A call up for Rinku Singh

However, Rinku Singh was not able to take his team over the line but he grabbed a lot of praise from cricket legends like Ian Bishop and Tom Moody. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Bishop said, "I am wondering when he gets an elevation. I saw him last season, there is something about him besides the numbers that we have seen. You look at his first-class records, so I am hoping an India A call up is atleast around the corner for him."

While Ian Bishop hopes for an India A call-up for Rinku Singh, former Aussie cricketer Tom Moody added to Bishop's point, “I suppose it is a case of where India see him fitting into what format. What is it, where Rinku could be part of India's white-ball campaign, whether be it 20-over cricket, 50-over or Test cricket. So that call up I don't disagree it and he is backing it up with these big numbers from first-class cricket."

Coming to the KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders were handed over a target of 229 runs by the visitors courtesy of a hundred by Harry Brook. Brook smashed the first hundred of IPL 2023 off just 55 balls. He was unbeaten till the score of 100.

Chasing the target, the hosts lost their first five wickets under the score of 100 and were on the verge of a humiliating loss. Captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh came to the rescue and added 69 runs off 39 balls for the sixth wicket. The duo at the end was not able to take their team home and lost the match by 23 runs.