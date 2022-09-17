Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill Leaving GT? Gujarat Titans' Latest Post Triggers A Storm

A Twitter exchange between Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans has triggered rumours on the platform about him leaving the franchise ahead of IPL 2023.

A Twitter exchange between Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans has triggered rumours on the micro-blogging platform about him leaving the franchise ahead of IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans took to its official Twitter handle on Saturday to wish Shubman all the best for his "next endeavour", suggesting that the Punjab-born cricketer has left the team ahead of the next season of the cash-rich league. Shubman dropped a cryptic comment to the post, fueling further rumours as he responded with a hugging face and red heart emoticons.

IPL 2023: Shubman leaving GT?

The exchange on Twitter has sparked rumours about Shubman leaving Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, netizens took to the post's comment section to decode the exchange between Shubman and Gujarat Titans. One user speculated that Shubman might be on his way to join Chennai Super Kings in order to fill in Robin Uthappa's No. 3 position. Uthappa recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Another individual suggested that the exchange could be part of a promo or an advertisement, or could be a prank.  

However, Gujarat Titans confirmed that Shubman is not leaving the team.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2022

Shubman was signed by Gujarat Titans as one of their four picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He left Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to play at the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the recently-concluded edition of the biggest T20 league in the world. Shubman opened the batting for Gujarat in IPL 2022 and went on to score 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50. He scored four half-centuries in the season and helped the franchise become the IPL champions in their maiden season.

