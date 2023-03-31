IPL 2023: Joshua Little Creates History, First Irish Player To Achieve Groundbreaking Feat

Quick links:
Image: Associated Press
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the first game of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans are the defending champions of the trophy whereas the 'Yellow Army', the Chennai Super Kings are in the search of their fifth trophy, having won their last in the year 2021. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This is the first time that the 'Impact Player' rule will be used in IPL history and it still is to be seen how both sides decide to use it. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little will make their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.
We can't keep calm because it's Joshua Little's debut 😍#TitansFam, wish him good luck in the comments👇#AavaDe | #GTvCSK | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/PCZ3SVaKho— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 31, 2023
Gujarat Titans undoubtedly were very smart on the auction table and made some good additions to their already settled side. In the process, they already picked Ireland pacer Josh Little who made some headlines in the 2022 ICC ODI World Cup. The Irish pacer will bowl for Gujarat Titans and will become the first Irish to play in this cash-rich league.
ALSO READ | GT vs CSK Live Score - Check Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score IPL 2023
ALSO READ | Even MS Dhoni Can't Help But Groove To Arijit Singh's Mesmerizing Voice
Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
(Inputs from PTI)
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)