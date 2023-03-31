IPL 2023: Joshua Little Creates History, First Irish Player To Achieve Groundbreaking Feat

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the first game of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans are the defending champions of the trophy whereas the 'Yellow Army', the Chennai Super Kings are in the search of their fifth trophy, having won their last in the year 2021. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This is the first time that the 'Impact Player' rule will be used in IPL history and it still is to be seen how both sides decide to use it. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little will make their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.

A historic season for Ireland

Gujarat Titans undoubtedly were very smart on the auction table and made some good additions to their already settled side. In the process, they already picked Ireland pacer Josh Little who made some headlines in the 2022 ICC ODI World Cup. The Irish pacer will bowl for Gujarat Titans and will become the first Irish to play in this cash-rich league.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule

GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

