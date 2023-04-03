IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad and won the match by a margin of five wickets. It was the Titans' batsmen, especially Shubman Gill who contributed to the run chase and also to the win. However, despite the win, Gujarat also suffered a major blow as they lost New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson due to injury.

Kane Williamson sustained an injury during the GT vs CSK match while fielding on the boundary and was trying to save a six. Williamson fell awkwardly on the field and suffered a knee injury. The Kiwi batsman was taken off the field and was doubtful to bat further in the match. However, Gujarat Titans further confirmed that the New Zealand batsman will be ruled out of the whole Indian Premier League 2023.

Kane Williamson has a special message for the GT fans; Watch

However, after Kane Williamson got injured and was leaving the Gujarat Titans camp left a special message for the GT fans before leaving for home.

Gujarat Titans uploaded a video of Kane Williamson leaving the team camp due to his injury and captioned the post, A very special message to the Titans and Gujarat Titans family." Williamson said in the video, “Just wanna wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. Wish I could have been there with you all but not to be. And I also want to thank the fans for all their love support and I look forward to a speedy recovery. Thank you."

Kane Williamson was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 auction after he was released from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Williamson also captained the SRH franchise in the past and the team well under his reign.

Coming back to the Gujarat Titans so after Kane Williamson's injury the team has not yet announced his replacement but they do have plenty of options in their squad. Gujarat will play its next match against the Delhi Capitals on April 4, 2023, at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat Titans will be pumped up after the win against CSK whereas DC is coming off a defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants.