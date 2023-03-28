IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen Gives Excellent Dhoni Example To Explain 'how BIG The IPL Is'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to share a post, where he heaped praise on the Indian Premier League (IPL). The video that Pietersen shared was from Chennai Super Kings' practice session at the Chepauk Stadium. In the video, thousands of fans can be seen cheering for former India skipper MS Dhoni as he walks out to bat in the middle during CSK's practice game.

Pietersen reshared the video to showcase how big the Indian Premier League is and how players are supported and loved in the country. His post has garnered nearly 18,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago.

This is a practice session for anyone wondering how BIG the @IPL is and how the players are supported and loved!

🫶🏼 https://t.co/LvIVXdpMgX — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2023

The IPL was first introduced in 2008. The league was founded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the aim of creating a platform for young Indian cricketers to showcase their skills and for the Indian cricket board to generate more revenue. The first season of the IPL was a huge success, with its innovative format, star-studded teams, and glamorous presentation attracting a wide audience.

Since then, the league has gone from strength to strength, with the addition of new teams, the inclusion of more international players, and the introduction of new rules and regulations to make the matches more exciting. The IPL has become one of the most popular and lucrative sporting leagues in the world, with its impact on Indian cricket and the global cricketing landscape being widely recognised.

CSK are slated to play their first match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31, 2023. The match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. With Stokes and Jadeja leading the charge, the former champions will be looking to add a fifth IPL trophy to their collection in the upcoming season of the world's richest T20 league.

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Image: IPL/BCCI