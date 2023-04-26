IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant's absence has been a major void for Delhi Capitals who haven't had the most desired start in the Indian Premier League this season. The wicketkeeper missed out following his dangerous car crash last year and has been involved in a rigorous rehabilitation period. Former English international Kevin Pietersen opened up on his possible replacement of the talented Indian batsman.

Kevin Pietersen named Punjab Kings wicketkeeper as Rishabh Pant's replacement

Pant has been the preferred choice for the men in blue across the three formats and with the ICC World Cup hovering on the horizon his potential absence could be a big blow especially when the tournament will be staged on the home soil. There has been a number of players who are touted to be his replacements but former Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman believes Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings could be a like-to-like player.

READ | RCB vs KKR today match IPL live score

“India has their Rishabh Pant replacement. Jitesh Sharma, the wicket-keeper from Punjab Kings, is also something special. I think he could be the guy who takes over from Rishabh Pant for India if Pant is out for a while longer. His 25 off seven balls, including four sixes, against Mumbai on Saturday was match-winning."

Jitesh has been a regular for Punjab behind the stumps as the Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise is aiming for their maiden IPL title this time. Jitesh has chipped in with useful contributions this time and earned his plaudits for keeping his focus and composure in this cash-rich league.

Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in the last match by 13 runs and they are currently sixth in the IPL table. They will face the KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants in their next clash.

READ | 6 England Players Approached By IPL Owners To Make Indian Team Their Main Employer

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel (replacement).