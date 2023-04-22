IPL 2023: KL Rahul's Lacklustre Finish Helps GT Snatch 7-run Victory From Jaws Of Defeat

Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday conceded one of the worst defeats in the IPL as Gujarat Titans managed to pull off a last over thriller to secure a 7-run victory. Lucknow failed to score 12 runs in the final over after Mohit Sharma and his side picked up four wickets in four balls including a team hat-trick.

Lucknow had seven wickets in hand when the final over began with KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni on strike. Lucknow, however, lost Rahul, Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda in four consecutive balls to lose the match by 7 runs. Rahul's knock of 68 off 61 balls went in vain after Gujarat pulled off a win from nowhere.

With the win, GT reached fourth spot with 8 points in the IPL table, while LSG remained at second spot with the same points but a better net run-rate.

GT vs LSG: Saha's valuable knock

When GT batted, Wriddhiman Saha made 47 off 37 balls to lay the foundation but Hardik couldn't get going although he somewhat made up for the slow batting with some big hits in the end.

Krunal drew first blood, dismissing Shubhman Gill for a duck in just his second delivery, with the opener holing out to Ravi Bishnoi at long-off. Saha managed to pick up boundaries against each of the bowlers, especially Bishnoi, who was punished twice on the off-side as GT scored 40 for 1 in the Powerplay overs.

Hardik finally broke free, smashing Bishnoi towards extra cover to bring up the 50-run partnership and then depositing him over long-off to rack up 14 runs in the 9th over.

After 12 for 1 in his first three overs, Krunal returned to deceive a well-set Saha with his flight, and the opener was caught by Deepak Hooda. Soon it was 77 for 3 as Amit Mishra set up Abhinav Manohar (3) with a loopy ball outside off and Naveen-ul-Haq took a stunning catch at deep covers with a full stretch dive.

Pandya and Vijay Shankar couldn't push the score and Naveen-ul-Haq returned to clean up the latter as GT reached 92 for 4 in 15 overs and the last five overs yielded 43 runs.

With inputs from PTI