Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Favorite Franchise, Leaves Fans In Ecstasy

Marnus Labuschagne revealed which is his favorite franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), during a recent QnA session with his fans on social media.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Labuschagne picks his favourite IPL side

Image: @HeatBBL/Twitter/iplt20.com/BCCI


IPL 2023: Star Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne named his favorite franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a recent question and answer session with his fans. Labuschagne took to his official Twitter handle on Monday morning, asking fans to put forward their questions. On being asked to name his favorite team in the marquee T20 league in India, Labuschagne came up with a straightforward reaction to select Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The RCB fan base was elated on noticing Labuschagne’s answer as they hailed him for being the best Test cricket in Australia. Meanwhile, questioning the cricketer, another fan said, “If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding smudge, who would that be?”. Interestingly, the 28-year-old took Virat Kohli’s name while mentioning that the former RCB captain would be running a heap of doubles.

Marnus Labuschagne mesmerizes RCB fanbase ahead of IPL 2023

The Test cricket star went on select Suryakumar Yadav as a better T20I batter than Mohammad Rizwan Meanwhile, he was also asked to speak on Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. “more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye - smooth bat swing,” Labuschagne tweeted. Check out Marnus Labushcagne’s reply to the fan and the reactions it received.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveil new jersey for IPL 2023

RCB unveiled their new team jersey for the IPL 2023 season during the RCB Unbox event on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event also marked the inclusion of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, the franchise also retired the jersey numbers of the aforementioned RCB legends.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com