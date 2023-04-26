Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, who happen to be one of the most successful franchises in IPL history are currently under the pump and have a lot to address. The men in blue and gold suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans who happen to be the defending champions of the coveted IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans by a margin of 55 runs in match number 35 which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Apart from all the losses, Jofra Archer's continued absence from the starting XI has been a matter of debate and nobody from the Mumbai outfit has bothered to address the unanswered questions surrounding Archer's fitness and availability

Rumour mills were set ablaze when reports emerged that Archer had left the Mumbai Indians camp for minor elbow surgery in Belgium. Archer has had longstanding struggles with his elbow injury. It has been almost more than a year that Archer has missed cricketing action, not only for his franchises but also for the English national team. After the cash-rich IPL and the WTC Final in June, the cricketing world will be witness to the much anticipated Ashes series and Jofra is a crucial member of the English Test side. Interestingly, the man in the spotlight, Archer, has now come out and squashed all the rumours regarding him leaving for Belgium and hasn't minced words

Here's what Jofra Archer tweeted

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.



Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

While Mumbai were taking on Gujarat Titans on April 25, 2023 in the ongoing IPL, reports had started to come in that Archer traveled to Belgium for his speculated elbow surgery, which might have been his fifth in 25 months. Archer played his last IPL match against Punjab Kings on April 22, 2023, and looked in no discomfort. He also clocked 145 kmph at regular intervals which were signs of him slowly returning to his very best. Archer conceded 42 runs and picked up 1 wicket in his quota of 4 overs. Mumbai Indians are already without the services of their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson.

Jofra was expected to take up the role of leading Mumbai's attack but as of now that hasn't been happening and it is certainly taking a toll on Mumbai's attack and how their campaign is going. Out of the 7 matches that Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have played so far, they have won 3 and have lost 4. They will now play against Rajasthan Royals on April 30, 2023, at the Wankhede, Mumbai