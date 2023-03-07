IPL 2023: Netizens Find Odd Similarity Between Lucknow Super Giants And Delhi Daredevils

Quick links:
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday launched its new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The jersey launch event took place in Ahmedabad earlier today with LSG skipper KL Rahul, mentor Gautam Gambhir, and owner Sanjiv Goenka in attendance. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also took part in the launch event for the new LSG jersey, which is made up of blue colour and features orange and green stripes.
𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒊 𝑼𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒅, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒂𝒛 👕💪#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/u3wu5LqnjN— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 🔥💙#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/rgToOIBp3t— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
Meanwhile, netizens have found an uncanny similarity between Lucknow's new jersey and Delhi Daredevils' jersey, which incidentally had shades of blue along with orange. Interestingly Gautam Gambhir has been a part of both Delhi Daredevils and Lucknow Super Giants.
Delhi daredevils https://t.co/joBruQl3ZZ pic.twitter.com/d7gTnYZrYo— Raagh-ol (@Cringecat__) March 7, 2023
Delhi Daredevils Jersey: pic.twitter.com/PifNiqHvvQ— Mohd Najam Khan (@khanmohdnajam) March 7, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants new Jersey and Delhi Daredevils 2013 Jersey!!! #LucknowSuperGiants #DelhiDaredevils #Jersey #KLRahul #Gambhir #LSG #WPL2023 #TATAWPL #LSGBrigade #WomensIPL #Ahmedabad #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/VjvwtRaGLW— ADITYA RAJPUT (@adityar4jput) March 7, 2023
2013 Delhi DareDevils look alike https://t.co/QEwHauV6Iq pic.twitter.com/BYiyeuc8Wc— Raghav (@Im_RaghavVR) March 7, 2023
This reminds me of Delhi Daredevils jersey 👀 https://t.co/c9kZBdYJw2— iThunder (@HiPrsm) March 7, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants had a respectable campaign in IPL 2022. The team led by KL Rahul and mentored by Gautam Gambhir reached the playoffs stage but were eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the change in jersey, the LSG owners would be expecting a better result in this IPL. All to look forward to as IPL 2023 would commence from March 31. Wearing the new colors the team will start its campaign from April 1 when they will enter the field to take on Delhi Capitals.
