IPL 2023: Netizens Find Odd Similarity Between Lucknow Super Giants And Delhi Daredevils

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday launched its new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The jersey launch event took place in Ahmedabad earlier today with LSG skipper KL Rahul, mentor Gautam Gambhir, and owner Sanjiv Goenka in attendance. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also took part in the launch event for the new LSG jersey, which is made up of blue colour and features orange and green stripes.

Meanwhile, netizens have found an uncanny similarity between Lucknow's new jersey and Delhi Daredevils' jersey, which incidentally had shades of blue along with orange. Interestingly Gautam Gambhir has been a part of both Delhi Daredevils and Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Daredevils Jersey: pic.twitter.com/PifNiqHvvQ — Mohd Najam Khan (@khanmohdnajam) March 7, 2023

This reminds me of Delhi Daredevils jersey 👀 https://t.co/c9kZBdYJw2 — iThunder (@HiPrsm) March 7, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants had a respectable campaign in IPL 2022. The team led by KL Rahul and mentored by Gautam Gambhir reached the playoffs stage but were eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the change in jersey, the LSG owners would be expecting a better result in this IPL. All to look forward to as IPL 2023 would commence from March 31. Wearing the new colors the team will start its campaign from April 1 when they will enter the field to take on Delhi Capitals.

Players bought by Lucknow Super Giants at IPL 2023 auction

Nicholas Pooran

Jaydev Unadkat

Amit Mishra

Romario Shepherd

Yash Thakur

Prerak Mankad

Naveen Ul Haq

Swapnil Singh

Yudhvir Charak

Daniel Sams

LSG Squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul, Ayush Bhadohi, Quinton de Kock, Manan Bohra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Deepak Hooda, Kunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gautam, Kyle Mayers.

Image: Twitter/LSG