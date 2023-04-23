IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: LSG falters vs GT, PBKS beat MI

IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a change following Saturday's doubleheader that saw Lucknow Super Giants bottle the run chase at the end against Gujarat Titans and MI vs. PBKS producing a high-scoring thriller. LSG was cruising towards an easy win but choked in the final stages of the game to ultimately remain 7 runs short of the target. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, took the challenge to chase down 215 runs however could not get hold of Arshdeep Singh at the death.

The first match-up of the day i.e., LSG vs. GT, was a low-scoring encounter, where after batting first Titans could only post a target of 136. Super Giants were on course to attain victory for the majority of the innings but lose shots, and a defensive approach from premier batsmen built the pressure, so much so that they lost from a position where the required run rate was below 6. Mohit Sharma became the player of the match for his exceptional spell of 17/2 in 4 overs.

The second match of the day was between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. For the third straight game Arjun Tendulkar was picked in the playing XI of Mumbai. Having made an impactful debut, this time the youngster was taken for runs. After getting a breezy start PBKS had its sight set on a score past 200 and the team was able to register a target of 215, courtesy of some explosive batting from Sam Curran, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, and Jitesh Sharma. PBKS made 96 runs in the last 5 overs, which included the 16th over bowled by Tendulkar, which was hit for 31 runs.

In reply, MI was equal to the task as Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav showcased clean striking to get the Required Run Rate in check. At one stage, when Green and SKY were batting the score was 159 for 2 after 15.2 overs. At that mark, MI looked certain to get home. However an incredible spell by Arshdeep Singh turned out to be the differentiator as PBKS hoisted its flag in Mumbai on the back of a 13-run victory.

IPL Points Table 2023: How does the points table read after LSG vs. GT and MI vs. PBKS?

After incurring a loss against Gujarat Titans, LSG squandered the opportunity to get to the top of the table. However, they still stand pretty at 2nd. Here's the updated IPL 2023 Points Table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Who holds the orange cap after match 31?

Faf du Plessis is still leading the Orange Cap race. He has a huge cushion over others. Here's the updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap scenario.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Arshdeep Singh soars to the top after match-winning spell

After recording a match-winning spell of 29/4 after 4 overs against Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep Singh has displayed Chahal from the top to become the new leader. Singh has taken 13 wickets after 7 matches. Here are the updated IPL Purple Cap standings.

The Indian Premier League 2023 action is set to continue. Today another doubleheader awaits. At 3:30 PM IST, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals, and in the evening, KKR vs. CSK will take place.