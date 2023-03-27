IPL 2023: Riyan Parag Goes Big In Rajasthan Royals Nets But Fails To Impress Fans Again

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick start on March 31 with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Teams have already begun preparations for the cash-rich tournament, having set up their camp in their respective home cities. Rajasthan Royals on Monday shared a video from the practice session at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where players were seen doing training in the nets.

😍 Come for his big hits, stay for the punch. 👊 pic.twitter.com/DCx5suVQE3 March 27, 2023

In the video, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag can be seen playing some brilliant shots, hitting in all directions. However, netizens seemed unimpressed with Parag's effort and went on to troll him for his poor performances in the competition over the past three seasons. One user went as far as to suggest that Parag will only take catches in the IPL and will not do anything else to contribute to his team's victory. Here's how social media reacted to Parag's video.

Sirf catch pakdhga yah apne team mai — KARAN RAWAT (@Devil_kiru_) March 27, 2023

Nepotism reserve — Prateek Tiwari🇮🇳 (@PrtekV) March 27, 2023

Nets ka raja ...aur match ka bhikari hai — @imbanerji (@imbanerji) March 27, 2023

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full Schedule

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

Image: BCCI