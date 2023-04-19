'The Special One': Sachin Tendulkar Highly Impressed With Mumbai Indians Youngster

Cameron Green was the star of the Mumbai Indians batting and played a knock of 64* against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and helped his team register a first-innings total of 192/6. The tall right-handed Aussie batsman's innings consisted of eight fours and two sixes. Apart from Cameron Green, Tilak Varma who played a knock of 37 off just 17 balls and his innings consisted of two fours and three sixes.

Mumbai Indians mentor and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was highly impressed with Cameron Green's knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad and heaped a lot of praise for the young Australian all-rounder.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Tilak Varma

While praising the 23-year-old all-rounder, Sachin Tendulkar said in a video uploaded on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle. "He chose the right path in the interest of our team. He could have easily tried to play some stupid shot. Had he been dismissed, who knows, we might not have got to 192. So I think a big, big round of applause to him for his effort. The special one."

Continuing his praise for Cameron Green, Sachin said, "I think today I learned something. And I feel that we have all picked the same message from Green. He can hit the ball as well as anyone in the team. But, the initial phase was a tough phase for him. And he did not let his ego come in the way. Ego is something that will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He did not."

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians complete hattrick of wins

Other than Varma and Green, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Tim David also contributed to the Mumbai Indians innings and ended up playing cameos. Rohit and Kishan gave a solid opening start to MI and added close to 50 runs in the first five overs. David gave the much-needed finish to the innings and also supported Green towards the back end of the innings.

In return chasing the target became very difficult for the hosts as they lost the last match centurion Harry Brook for a score of eight and other than Mayank Agarwal no batsman was able to stay at the crease for long and got dismissed cheaply. In the end, the match went too far away from the home side and they ended up losing the IPL 2023 match by 14 runs.