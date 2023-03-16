IPL 2023: Top International Cricketers Who Are Set To Make Their Debut This Season

Quick links:
Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green was the second most expensive player to be sold in the IPL 2023 Auction after MI spent INR 17.5 crore.
Harry Brook will make his IPL debut after being bought by SRH for a whopping INR 13.25 crore. He stunned the cricketing world with four centuries in 6 Tests for England.
Former England captain Joe Root might make his IPL debut this year as he was bought by RR in the IPL 2023 Auction for INR 1 crore.
Courtesy of his stats of 178 T20 wickets in 139 games, Reece Topley was bought by RCB for INR 1.9 crore.
England’s Phil Salt is another exciting player who is up for a debut this season. DC bought him in the auction for INR 2 crore.
After impressing with 10 wickets & 219 runs in 8 games in the T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh.
Experienced Bangladesh batter Litton Das might make his debut for KKR this year, having fetched INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2023 Auction.
Josh Little became the first Irish player to be sold in the IPL Auction history as GT bought him for INR 4.4 crore. He took a hat trick vs NZ in the T20 WC.