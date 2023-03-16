Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Top International Cricketers Who Are Set To Make Their Debut This Season

Know the top international players who might make their respective debuts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 this season, which begins on March 31.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Cameron Green
Image: @ScorchersBBL/Twitter

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green was the second most expensive player to be sold in the IPL 2023 Auction after MI spent INR 17.5 crore.

Harry Brook
Image: @northernsuperchargers/Instagram

Harry Brook will make his IPL debut after being bought by SRH for a whopping INR 13.25 crore. He stunned the cricketing world with four centuries in 6 Tests for England.

Joe Root
Image: @officialdubaicapitals/Instagram

Former England captain Joe Root might make his IPL debut this year as he was bought by RR in the IPL 2023 Auction for INR 1 crore.

Reece Topley
Image: @officialdubaicapitals/Instagram

Courtesy of his stats of 178 T20 wickets in 139 games, Reece Topley was bought by RCB for INR 1.9 crore.

Phil Salt
Image: @manchesteroriginals/Instagram

England’s Phil Salt is another exciting player who is up for a debut this season. DC bought him in the auction for INR 2 crore.

Sikander Raza
Image: @officialdubaicapitals/Instagram

After impressing with 10 wickets & 219 runs in 8 games in the T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh.

Litton Das
Image: AP

Experienced Bangladesh batter Litton Das might make his debut for KKR this year, having fetched INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2023 Auction.

Josh Little
Image: Abu Dhabi T10

Josh Little became the first Irish player to be sold in the IPL Auction history as GT bought him for INR 4.4 crore. He took a hat trick vs NZ in the T20 WC.

IPL Trophy
Image: IPL/BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is all set to kick off from March 31 onwards with the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match.

