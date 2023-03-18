IPL 2023: Twitter User Explains Why 'Gautam Gambhir Is Best Ever Captain In IPL History'

IPL 2023: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is considered one of the best captains ever to represent a franchise in the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008. Gambhir led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for seven seasons and managed to help his team win the competition twice during his tenure. An individual on Twitter recently shared a thread on the micro-blogging platform explaining why Gambhir is the best captain ever in IPL history.

Gambhir had two bad seasons with Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and 2010 before he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2011 IPL Mega Auctions.KKR reached playoffs in the first season with Gambhir as captain, making the India cricketer one of the best buys in IPL auction history.In 2012, despite having one of the weakest squads, KKR managed to qualify for playoffs and went on to win the trophy under Gambhir's leadership, with him scoring 590 runs in the season.The following year, KKR struggled and finished 7th on the IPL points table, and their struggle continued in the next season with 4 consecutive losses in the league stage. However, Gambhir led them to an incredible comeback, winning 9 consecutive matches and becoming champions of the 2014 IPL season by defeating the in-form Kings XI Punjab in the finals. Under Gambhir's captaincy, KKR qualified for playoffs 5 times out of 7 seasons and won the coveted cup twice.

Despite having a team that relied mostly on domestic players and had an average foreign contingent in most seasons, Gambhir's leadership proved instrumental in KKR's success, outshining even the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Gambhir is also one of the highest run-scorers in IPL history with 4217 runs from 154 matches. He is currently the 11th-ranked top run-getter in the tournament's history, above players like Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul. Among Indian cricketers, only Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, and Dinesh Karthik have scored more runs than him.

