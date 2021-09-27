IPL: AB De Villiers Hilariously Copies Virat Kohli's Animated Celebration In Front Of Him

After two disappointing losses to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first two games, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bounced back against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The Virat Kohli-led side were left humiliated in the first game as KKR chased down the meagre target of 93 with 10 overs to spare. Meanwhile, the game against CSK was more competitive, but RCB still ended up on the losing end.

However, RCB's victory against MI was a statement victory as the Kohli led side won by a staggering margin of 54 runs. What stood out after the performance was AB de Villiers' hilarious imitation of the captain.

RCB vs MI: AB de Villiers imitates Virat Kohli's animated celebration

After RCB's victory against MI, AB de Villiers hilariously imitated Virat Kohli's celebration when the captain was reflecting on the team's performance. de Villiers can be seen punching the air full of energy, similarly to how Kohli celebrates after his side picks up a wicket or wins a match.

RCB v MI Dressing Room Talk



Virat’s pep talk before the match, Yuzi, Maxi & Harshal talking about their performances, Coach Hess & Virat addressing the team after the match, & an AB special to sign off on a comprehensive victory, all that & more on Game Day!#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4bH4PIUeKe — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 27, 2021

RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli reveals winning gameplan

In his post-match interview, Virat Kohli rated RCB's performance and explained what helped the team put the opposition under pressure. "Tonight, I don't think there are any complaints whatsoever. I will give it a 10, especially on the field. Maybe in batting, I will give it 8. We should've got 20-25 more - really put the opposition under pressure and not allow them to come back after a breakthrough."

He then also went on to reveal the gameplan discussion he had with AB de Villiers that helped RCB get over the line. "I had a chat with AB and Maxi. They told me to go with my gut feel. My gut feel said DC [Christian] is an experienced campaigner. He still has got a slower bouncer in there which could be a wicket-taking option. Chahal was bowling really well, but I felt there wasn't enough in the pitch to stop them at that stage," added Kohli.

The RCB skipper finally explained why he picked Christian over Chahal. "They definitely would've gone after Chahal. I went with DC - he bowled an amazing over, completely shut the game down and what Harshal did from the other end was unbelievable," concluded Kohli. Harshal ended up with staggering figures of 4-17 in 3.1 overs and also took a hat-trick.