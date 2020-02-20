IPL All-star Game Likely To Be Postponed To The End Of The Tournament: Reports

The much-anticipated IPL All-Star Game which has been speculated to be played on March 25, is now reported to have been postponed to after the end of the season. Speaking to a web portal, IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the All-Star Game has not been called off quashing away reports that suggested so. Patel said that the game has been postponed as they want to see how the players are performing and on basis of that form the teams for the All-Star Game.

Earlier, several franchises of the cash-rich tournament had expressed their hesitance for releasing players before for the ALl-Star Game before the start of the IPL. As per the reported plan, players from franchises of South and South Western part of India are supposed to face a team comprising of players from franchises belonging to North and North Eastern part of India.

MI to face CSK in IPL opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kickstart on March 29, just 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa. The first match will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners up of the last edition Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. While the governing body is yet to make a final announcement, reports have suggested that the final has been scheduled for May 24, with the schedule for knockouts to be released later.

In contrast with the previous editions, no double-headers have been scheduled on Saturdays for the upcoming season. To accommodate the extra matches, the league phase has been stretched to 50 days instead of the usual 44 days. The last league game is expected to be played on May 17, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

'The final will be held in Mumbai on May 24'

"The matches will continue to be at 8 pm and not 7:30 pm. There will be five doubleheader matches and the IPL final will be held in Mumbai on May 24. In a first, concussion substitute and 'third umpire no-ball' will also be introduced in the upcoming edition of the popular T20 league. The concussion substitute and the no-ball rule are new additions for the season," Ganguly told the media persons after a three-hour IPL governing council meeting which he attended.

