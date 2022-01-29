IPL: Arjun Tendulkar Names Favourite Mumbai Indians Player, It's Not Rohit Sharma

All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has named Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite cricketer from the Mumbai Indians (MI). The youngster, who is more known as the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, made his pick during a Question & Answer session on his Instagram handle. Bumrah has been exceptional for the MI team in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The now 28-year-old pacer made his debut back in the 2013 IPL for the Mumbai-based franchise and has been with them since then. In his very first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he got the wicket of Virat Kohli, who would later go on to garner several laurels for the Indian cricket team in international cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar picks Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah has played 106 games in the IPL and has picked up 130 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.42. The seamer has been someone, who has the potential to get wickets at any stage of a game, but he has mostly made a name for himself in death bowling.

With Bumrah in the team, Mumbai Indians have also won five titles in the last nine IPL seasons. Moreover, Rohit Sharma and Co. have also retained him for the upcoming edition of the T2 championship. Bumrah has been an integral member of the MI team without a doubt.

Bumrah recently played in the Test and ODI series against South Africa where he showed his prowess with the ball in hand. He has now been rested from India's upcoming ODI and T20I series against Kieron Pollard's West Indies, starting in the first week of February.

As far as the 22-year-old Arjun is concerned, he was picked to play for the Mumbai team in the 2021 IPL. The five-time IPL championship got his services at his base price. To his dismay, he didn't get to play a single match.

Prior to that, he made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, although he didn't get to play a whole lot of games. In two T20 matches thus far, Arjun has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.57.

Image: PTI