IPL Around Corner, Gautam Gambhir Backs MS Dhoni To Play 'if He Thinks He Can Still Win'

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir opined that World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni should continue playing if 'he thinks he can still win the game for the country' and that it was an 'individual's decision' to whether or not retire from the game. It has been over a year since Dhoni has set foot on the field, with his last appearance for the Men in Blue coming at the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019 against New Zealand. With the IPL scheduled to kick-off in the UAE from September 19, all eyes will be on the former Indian skipper as he leads the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) yet again, even as doubts loom over his international comeback.

'If he thinks he can still win...'

Speaking at Star Sports 'Cricket Connected' programme, Gautam Gambhir addressed the speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's career and said that he should continue playing as long as he is fit. The former left-handed batsman said that MS Dhoni should continue playing for the country if he still thinks he can win the game for the side and as long as his fitness remains up to the mark. Further, Gautam Gambhir opined that MS Dhoni's skill batting down the order can be very useful to India to help them win games if the former skipper still had it in him. Gautam Gambhir also pointed out that experts could pressurize Dhoni to retire but it was ultimately the 'individual's decision'.

Gautam Gambhir on IPL in UAE

As the year's most anticipated sporting events in India is all set to move abroad this year, former Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir reckons that the UAE is a 'great venue' to play cricket in any format. Gautam Gambhir believes that the IPL in the UAE will 'change the mood' of the nation as well. The former skipper had led the KKR to victory in 2014 when the tournament was held in UAE as well.

Speaking at Star Sports' Cricket Connected, Gambhir added, "It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes a wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So, this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."

IPL to begin on September 19

The 13th edition of the IPL which was indefinitely postponed had to be moved out of India owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The tournament will begin on September 19 and the final will be held on November 8. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble. It has been reported that the New Zealand cricket board has already decided to issue NOCs to its players to participate in the IPL.

