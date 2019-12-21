The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL Auction 2020: Sheldon Cottrell Promises A Lot Of ‘Salutes’ In Mohali After KXIP Deal

Cricket News

IPL Auction 2020: West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping ₹8.5 crores and the left-arm pacer has a message for the fans.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL Auction 2020

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was bought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a whopping ₹8.5 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 in Kolkata on Thursday. The left-arm pacer has been in sensational form off late for the Windies and has been rewarded for the same. Cottrell took to Twitter where he not only thanked the franchise and fans for their support but also said that his work has just begun besides assuring his fans that there will be lots of “salutes” in Mohali. He wrote, “My work has only just begun. Both excited and humbled to join @lionsdenkxip. I will repay your faith in me and ensure fans in Mohali get plenty of salutes. Looking forward to working with a great bunch of guys. This is the beginning of the battle but also the fun."

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Named Best Footballer In Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Even In Top 10

Sheldon Cottrell's tweet

ALSO READ | Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Abuses Rishabh Pant In Hindi After Missing Simple Run Out Chance

Cottrell came into limelight after his stellar show for Antigua Hawksbills against Barbados Tridents in the 2013 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where he turned heads by claiming the wickets of Dwayne Smith and Shakib Al Hasan. He is renowned for his famous ‘Salute’ celebration which has become a cult among the cricketing community and was the Windies' highest wicket-taker (12 wickets) in 9 games at an economy rate of 5.85 at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He has been hugely impressive in the ongoing tour of India. Cottrell became the second most expensive bowler after Pat Cummins, who notched up a massive ₹15.5 crores. In T20Is, the left-arm pacer has bagged 30 wickets in 22 games at a strike-rate of 15.2 and an economy of 8.09.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Chennai Super Kings To Follow?

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, R Ashwin Feature In Cricket's Top 5 Controversies Of 2019

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG