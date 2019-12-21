IPL Auction 2020: Sheldon Cottrell Promises A Lot Of ‘Salutes’ In Mohali After KXIP Deal

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was bought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a whopping ₹8.5 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 in Kolkata on Thursday. The left-arm pacer has been in sensational form off late for the Windies and has been rewarded for the same. Cottrell took to Twitter where he not only thanked the franchise and fans for their support but also said that his work has just begun besides assuring his fans that there will be lots of “salutes” in Mohali. He wrote, “My work has only just begun. Both excited and humbled to join @lionsdenkxip. I will repay your faith in me and ensure fans in Mohali get plenty of salutes. Looking forward to working with a great bunch of guys. This is the beginning of the battle but also the fun."

Sheldon Cottrell's tweet

My work has only just begun. Both excited and humbled to join @lionsdenkxip. I will repay your faith in me and ensure fans in Mohali get plenty of salutes. Looking forward to working with a great bunch of guys. This is the beginning of the battle but also the fun... pic.twitter.com/y6nEA7ZPwd — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) December 19, 2019

Cottrell came into limelight after his stellar show for Antigua Hawksbills against Barbados Tridents in the 2013 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where he turned heads by claiming the wickets of Dwayne Smith and Shakib Al Hasan. He is renowned for his famous ‘Salute’ celebration which has become a cult among the cricketing community and was the Windies' highest wicket-taker (12 wickets) in 9 games at an economy rate of 5.85 at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He has been hugely impressive in the ongoing tour of India. Cottrell became the second most expensive bowler after Pat Cummins, who notched up a massive ₹15.5 crores. In T20Is, the left-arm pacer has bagged 30 wickets in 22 games at a strike-rate of 15.2 and an economy of 8.09.

