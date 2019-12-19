IPL Auction 2020: What Strategy Can You Expect Rajasthan Royals To Follow?

The stage is set for players from around the world to go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 Auction which is set to take place in Kolkata on Thursday. All the eight franchises will be looking to stack up their teams will some of the best talents available. Rajasthan Royals, the champions of the inaugural season, have failed to reach a single final after winning the title in 2008 under Shane Warne's leadership. The team has been really inconsistent due to constant chopping of players, team management and support staff. However, this season they will be looking to get things right in order to be considered as title contenders.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Auction: Live Streaming Details And Preview Of The Upcoming Bidding Event

IPL Auction 2020: Rajasthan Royals off-season trade and overseas players

The Royals have already raised eyebrows after trading India’s Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in the trade window. The former skipper had been part of the side since the past seven seasons, being one of the side's most reliable Indian players. Rajasthan Royals may have given up on Rahane, but the team has a powerful set of overseas players who can be match-winners as well such as Australia’s Steve Smith and the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. These four overseas players are guaranteed starters for Royals in this season but the newly appointed head coach Andrew McDonald will be keen on having solid backups for them. Today, we look at what the Rajasthan Royals have and who they might target in the auction.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Auctions: Virat Kohli Urges RCB Fans To Rally Behind The Team

IPL Auction 2020: Adding more Indian talent to the squad

Ajinkya Rahane’s departure opens up an opportunity for Punjab’s Manan Vohra to partner Jos Buttler at the top of the order. Along with these two, the Royals have Steve Smith and Sanju Samson to take care of the middle order. With high-quality foreign players already in the side, the Royals are likely to target more Indian talent in the auction. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Dhruv Shorey could be a good addition to the side. Yusuf was an integral part of the Royals success in 2008. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and India's Under-19 captain Priyam Garg can also be targetted by the Royals management.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Kings XI Punjab To Follow?

IPL Auction 2020: Finding alternative all-rounders

Ben Stokes will be leading the charge in the Royals all-rounder club. Youngsters Mahipal Lomror and Riyan Parag have also impressed with the chances given to them last season. However, the team will be looking to bring in another all-rounder to complement the England player. In the Indian all-rounders' section, R Sai Kishore, Shubham Ranjane, Jalaj Saxena will go under the hammer whereas Chris Morris, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis are some of the overseas stars who will be looking to attract good deals with the franchise.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Chennai Super Kings To Follow?

IPL Auction 2020: Finding the right bowling options

Bowling has been a concern for Rajasthan Royals as well as it needs a wicket-taking bowler to complement Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal. The team can go for Bengal pacer Ishan Porel and also have the option to sign up the experienced Mohit Sharma, who is also in the auction pool. Nathu Singh, along with a few overseas fast bowlers, will also be targeted by the Royals management. The Royals will go to the auction with ₹ 28.90 crore at their disposal and up to 11 players, including 4 overseas ones to acquire. The owners and the team management will have to pick good players in the IPL auction to stand any chance to challenge for the title this season.