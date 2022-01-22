The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday released the complete list of players who will be up for bidding in the upcoming mega auction for IPL 2022. A total of 1,214 players have registered their names for the mega auction, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of those 1,214 players, 896 are Indians and 318 are overseas players. According to a press release issued by the BCCI, the list includes 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 associate players from 10 different nations.

Australia (59) has registered the most number of players for the upcoming mega auction, followed by South Africa (48) and West Indies (41). Apart from the usual suspects in the form of England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, players from Nepal, the United States, Ireland, and Zimbabwe have also registered their names for the auction.

The detailed list is as below:

Capped Indian (61 players)

Capped International (209 players)

Associate (41 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)

Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)

Uncapped Indians (692 players)

Uncapped Internationals (62 players)

Meanwhile, a total of 33 players have already been picked or retained by franchises ahead of the mega auction. While the existing eight teams have retained 27 players, the two new franchises have drafted three players each. Team Ahmedabad on Friday revealed the names of drafted players which include Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. Team Lucknow has picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Image: BCCI