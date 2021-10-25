IPL Auction 2022: Harsha Bhogle Makes Big Statements On Mega Bids For New Teams

Harsha Bhogle, one of India's most renowned cricket commentators, has spoken about the bids received for the new IPL teams. Bhogle said that he was blown away by the huge bidding prizes and said that this goes on to show how huge the cricketing industry is in India.

Harsha Bhogle felt that the IPL would be a much bigger event now and that it could have beyond 74 games a year. The Indian commentator took to Twitter to react to the two heavy prized bids.

"I must admit I am blown away by the size of the bids. The cricket economy just gets more buoyant and I don't see how it can stop at 74 games a year. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Indian consumer's willingness to watch the #IPL." Harsha Bhogle said.

Former Rising Pune Supergiant owner and industrialist Sanjiv Goenka of the RPSG group made the highest bid of ₹7,100 crore and secured the rights for one franchise, while private equity fund venture capitalist group CVC Capital Partners won the bid for the other franchise.

As per reports, the RPSG group has opted for Lucknow as the base while the CVC Capital Partners has opted for Ahmedabad. It is also reported that the IPL council is planning to organize the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in December and that each of the eight existing teams will be allowed four retentions (maximum of three Indian's and a maximum of two foreigners), although there is no official communication yet on the rules of retention.

Reports also suggest that once the old eight teams make their picks, the new teams will also be allowed to pick 3-4 players from outside the pool before going into the auction. With two new teams finalized, the IPL governing council should soon be releasing the dates for the auction as well as the rules for retention.

