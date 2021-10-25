Last Updated:

IPL Auction 2022: Harsha Bhogle Makes Big Statements On Mega Bids For New Teams

Former Rising Pune Super Giant owner Sanjiv Goenka of the RPSG group made the highest bid of Rs 7,100 crore with CVC Capital making the 2nd highest

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IPL

Image: Facebook/Harsha Bhogle


Harsha Bhogle, one of India's most renowned cricket commentators, has spoken about the bids received for the new IPL teams. Bhogle said that he was blown away by the huge bidding prizes and said that this goes on to show how huge the cricketing industry is in India.

Harsha Bhogle felt that the IPL would be a much bigger event now and that it could have beyond 74 games a year. The Indian commentator took to Twitter to react to the two heavy prized bids. 

"I must admit I am blown away by the size of the bids. The cricket economy just gets more buoyant and I don't see how it can stop at 74 games a year. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Indian consumer's willingness to watch the #IPL." Harsha Bhogle said. 

READ | IPL New Teams Auctions: Harsh Goenka lists 5 reasons why he didn't bid

Former Rising Pune Supergiant owner and industrialist Sanjiv Goenka of the RPSG group made the highest bid of ₹7,100 crore and secured the rights for one franchise, while private equity fund venture capitalist group CVC Capital Partners won the bid for the other franchise.

As per reports, the RPSG group has opted for Lucknow as the base while the CVC Capital Partners has opted for Ahmedabad. It is also reported that the IPL council is planning to organize the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in December and that each of the eight existing teams will be allowed four retentions (maximum of three Indian's and a maximum of two foreigners), although there is no official communication yet on the rules of retention. 

READ | IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: How will inclusion of two new teams affect process?

Reports also suggest that once the old eight teams make their picks, the new teams will also be allowed to pick 3-4 players from outside the pool before going into the auction. With two new teams finalized, the IPL governing council should soon be releasing the dates for the auction as well as the rules for retention. 

READ | RP-Sanjiv Goenka group to bring IPL team to Lucknow: All about the RPSG conglomerate here

Image: Facebook/Harsha Bhogle

READ | IPL 2022 Format Explained: Here's how the league may operate with 10 teams
Tags: IPL, BCCI, Harsha Bhogle
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com