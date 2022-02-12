IPL Auction 2022| Shreyas Iyer Elated On Joining KKR; 'Super Proud & Honoured'

Indian Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who was unavailable for the two ODI games against West Indies after getting affected with COVID-19 made a strong comeback in the third game against the Carribeans. Iyer was awarded the Man of the Match trophy for his match-winning 80 run display against the Windies. The knock was played on just before the much-awaited IPL Mega Auction 2022.

Iyer was named captain of the Delhi Capitals side in the previous edition of the tournament, but owing to an injury, he could not partake in the first phase of IPL so DC handed over the captain's armband to Rishab Pant. Even after his return in the UAE phase, Rishab Pant continued as a captain Delhi Capitals, however, did not retain their star batter ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

KKR outruns RCB, DC and Lucknow in bidding war for Shreyas Iyer

As expected, more than half the franchise wanted the star middle-order batter in their squad. Banglore, Delhi, Lucknow and Gujarat tried to outbid each but the bidding war was won by KKR. Kolkata bought the batsman for a whopping 12.25 crores. Till now, he is the most expensive player in the ongoing auction.

'Super proud and honoured': Shreyas Iyer on joining KKR

Shreyash Iyer reacted to this news by saying, "Super proud and honoured to be part of KKR family, I'm looking forward to work with every member, support staff and management. LET's KILL IT"

