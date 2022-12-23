IPL Auction 2023: England Star Ben Stokes' First Reaction After Going To CSK Goes Viral

English cricket superstar Ben Stokes took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and shed his reaction on being roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. The star all-rounder stirred an intense bidding war among several franchises before CSK spent a whopping 16.25 crore to buy his services. Stokes simply shared an image in the CSK colors without any caption.

The 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup winner became the most expensive player ever bought by the MS Dhoni-led team in the history of the IPL auction. Meanwhile, CSK reacted to Stokes’ tweet by saying, “#Yellove All.!” Here’s a look at Ben Stokes’ tweet and CSK’s reply to it.

CSK rope in Ben Stokes at IPL 2023 Auction

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane became CSK’s first buy at the IPL 2023 auction, as the team bought him at his base price of 50 lakh. Earlier in the event, former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal was the first player who received a bid from CSK. However, SRH roped in Agarwal for a price of INR 8.25 crore.

Sam Curran was the next cricketer to come under CSK’s radar and the team looked determined to buy him despite having less than 20 crores in their purse. While CSK stopped bidding after the price crossed the 15 crore mark, Punjab Kings bought the 2022 T20 World Cup winner for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auctions. CSK then successfully roped in the T20 World Cup 2022 winner Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crore. Stokes is now the most expensive player bought by CSK in the auction.