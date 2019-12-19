IPL Auction Live Updates: TNPL Star Varun Chakravarthy Heads To KKR For ₹ 4 Crore

Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy once again became a millionaire after he was snapped by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹4 crore, given that his base price was just ₹20 lakhs. In the bidding war for the TN spinner, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also showed interest initially; however, they bowed out, looking at the price rocketing. He became the second most expensive Indian so far after Piyush Chawla, who was roped in for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chakravarthy was the joint most expensive player in last year's auction alongside Unadkat after he was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 8.4 crore.

IPL Auction 2020: Varun Chakravarthy played for KXIP

Last year, Chakravarthy got to play just one match, in which he conceded 35 runs for one wicket in three overs. Ironically, KKR opener Sunil Narine, who is now expected to one of his bowling partners, sent him on a leather hunt in his first over itself. By giving away 25 runs in first over, he became the first IPL debutant to have made a poor start to his career.

An injury during the season saw him being ruled out and KXIP had no hesitation in releasing the mystery spinner. Varun rose to fame during his stint with Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2018. In 10 matches, the "mystery spinner" picked up only 9 wickets but opposition batsmen struggled to put bat to ball against him. With close to seven different variations, Varun bowled 40 overs with an economy rate of 4.70, he played a key role in the Panthers title-winning run.

