IPL: Australians all set to fly back home in BCCI plane, Mike Hussey to return via Doha

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey is all set to fly back home after being cleared to return to Australia following a negative COVID-19 result on Thursday. Hussey, who was one of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, will reportedly fly to Australia on a commercial flight via Doha, Qatar. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hussey will reach Australia on the same day as the rest of the Australian contingent currently quarantining in the Maldives.

As per the report, the rest of the Australian players, support staff, commentators, who were involved in the conduct of IPL 2021, are slated to take a BCCI charter flight to Australia. The Australian contingent includes top players such as David Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, who were flown to the Maldives after the postponement of the cash-rich tournament earlier last week.

The Australian government had imposed a ban on passenger flights coming from India, which had sparked panic amongst the Australian contingent involved in the IPL. The Australian government had banned flights until May 15, which ended on Saturday. After the postponement of the IPL, Australian players and support staff had no option but to wait for the flight ban to get over. Upon reaching Australian soil, the 38-member contingent will have to quarantine themselves at hotels.

IPL postponed

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: IPL/BCCI)

