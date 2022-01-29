IPL: Brendon McCullum Explains Retentions, Says 'not Easy To Find A Backup For Russel'

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has provided some insights on their retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in February. KKR scripted a remarkable comeback in the second phase of the IPL 2021 to finish as runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the finals.

There were multiple players who raised their hands and performed to help KKR ensure a successful season which made retaining just four players a difficult task for the management. KKR finally retained the West Indies duo Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, and all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer.

While talking at KKR’s YouTube channel, the former New Zealand captain shed light on the reason behind the retentions by heaping praises for the four players. Narine and Russell have been a part of KKR for a long time and have delivered on several occasions. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy turned out to be their leading bowler whereas Iyer was the main reason for KKR’s success in the second half of last year’s IPL.

“Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are proven campaigners for a decade. We have all seen what Varun Chakravarthy is capable of in the last two seasons. Venkatesh Iyer was probably the story of the second half last year,” said Brendon McCullum.

Unfortunately, KKR had to bid adieu to Shubman Gill, who was an asset for them at top of the order. McCullum expressed his disappointment but stated that they have to plan for the same.

“You need to plan certainly as you are going to lose a lot of players. It was disappointing to lose Shubman Gill for instance,” added McCullum.

IPL 2022: Finding a backup of Andre Russell is a challenging task, feels Brendon McCullum

McCullum further added that it’s very difficult to find a backup of a player like Andre Russell, who is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. As Russell is prone to injuries, McCullum feels that they have to figure out things and try to find a proper replacement.

“Certainly not easy to find a backup for someone like Andre Russell and that's why he is such an important re-signing. When he is at his best, he is effectively two world-class players in one. It's really challenging to find a backup for these players. That will be the topic of our conversation. If Dre Russ is out due to injury, you could need two players, a batter and a bowler, and try to balance things out accordingly,” continued McCullum.

(Image: IPL/ PTI)