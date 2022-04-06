'IPL Can't Afford Him': Fans React To Akhtar's Remarks On Babar Azam's Predicted Salary

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoiab Akhtar recently became the centre of attraction after he stated that he would like to see Babar Azam play alongside Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Akhtar, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first edition of the cash-rich league, stated that Babar would have easily bagged a price tag of Rs. 15-20 crores, had he been allowed to partake in an IPL auction.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan players were barred from taking part in the IPL following the horrific attack in Mumbai in 2009, which is believed to have been sanctioned by the Pakistani deep state. Meanwhile, Akhtar's remarks did not go down well with fans in India, who immediately turned to social media to troll him. Netizens roasted the 'Rawalpindi Express' for suggesting a huge price tag for Babar, emphasising the poor strike rate of the current Pakistan skipper in the T20s.

Babar is no doubt one of the best white-ball players in the world at the moment but that alone cannot guarantee success in the IPL, which is believed to be at the top in its category when it comes to the standard of cricket. Babar has yet to prove himself as a destructive T20 batter and hence the fans took the attack on Akhtar for suggesting the enormous price tag. Even the best in the business have not earned more than Rs. 17 crore per season in the IPL so far. KL Rahul is currently the highest-paid player in the league with a salary of Rs. 17 crore, three crores less than what Akhtar quoted for Babar.

IPL 2022

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which commenced on March 26, is currently underway in Maharashtra. The league stage of the tournament is being played across four stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, with the knockout stage rumoured to be held in Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium. The competition now has 10 teams in its fray courtesy of the addition of two new franchises this season. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the table with 4 points having won two out of the three games so far.

Image: Twitter/ShoaibAkhtar/BCCI-IPL/AP