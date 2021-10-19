The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner has made an emphatic statement when asked about 'Thala' MS Dhoni's association with the reigning IPL champions. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had recently led CSK to their fourth IPL crown with a 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL owner on MS Dhoni's association with CSK

“Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK,” N Srinivasan told reporters during a brief interaction after visiting Lord Venkatachalapathy temple with the IPL 2021 trophy as quoted by news agency PTI.

. According to ANI report, a Chennai Super Kings official in his statement has said that the franchises will use the first retention card at the auction to retain MS Dhoni.

"There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn't something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS' case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year", the official said.

While speaking to veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation after the conclusion of the IPL 2021 final, MS Dhoni while answering about his CSK future teased the cricket pundit by saying that with two more franchises coming in, one never knows how things could unfold. However, when Bhogle asked him about the legacy he left behind, Dhoni once again teased the fans by cheekily responding, 'Well, I still haven't left behind.'

At the same time, the 'Captain Cool' also had a special message for CSK supporters who provided the CSK team the vibes of Chepauk (Chennai's home ground in India). He said "I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got a good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully, we will come back to play for the Chennai fans next year".