IPL: Deepak Hooda & Mayank Agarwal Needless Mix Up Blights 99-run Salvo From PBKS Skipper

Deepak Hooda who had come out to bat at number five after the fall of debutant Dawid Malan was expected to provide impetus in the middle-order during the IPL 2021 reverse fixture clash against northern rivals Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, his stay in the middle did not last long as a needless mix-up with stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal brought curtains down on his innings.

Deepak Hooda-Mayank Agarwal involved in a needless mix-up

This happened on the third delivery of the 14th over that was bowled by left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Agarwal touched the ball and set off for a quick yet risky single. However, Shimron Hetmyer dived to his right, collected the ball, and threw it at the bowler's end.

Nonetheless, there was a lot of confusion at the center as Hooda had set out from the non-strikers' end as soon as Mayank ran but, the former turned back mid-way and ran back to the bowler's end as both batsmen were stranded at the same end when the bails were dislodged. The matter was referred to the third umpire and he adjudged Hooda out since Hooda was ahead of Mayank. He walked back to the dugout for just a solitary run.

Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99 powers PBKS to 166/6

After being asked to bat first Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, PBKS seemed to be in a spot of bother at 35/2 before the Powerplay overs after which Agarwal and Dawid Malan (26) were involved in a 52-run stand for the third-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal. Punjab then went on to lose Deepak Hooda cheaply and then Mayank Agarwal started batting aggressively and took the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners even as he ran out of partners at the other end.

He clobbered 14 runs in the final over bowled by Avesh Khan and at one point it seemed as if he would easily get to a well-deserved century. Sadly, that was not to be as he ended up scoring a boundary off the last ball of the first innings and remained unbeaten on 99 as Punjab Kings posted a fighting total of 166/6 from their 20 overs.

Mayank's 99 was scored off just 58 deliveries at a strike rate of 170.7 that included eight boundaries and four maximums.