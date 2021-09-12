IPL Diaries: Ashwin Recalls When Mathew Hayden 'walked The Talk' & Smacked Sreesanth For 6

With a week to go for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Phase 2, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared an incident when he was new to the cash-rich league. Ravichandran Ashwin in his interaction with Team India's women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on his YouTube handle, recalled when he joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and shared the dressing room with cricketers like Mathew Hayden and Michael Hussey.

Talking about early IPL days, Ravichandran recalled an interesting speech by Australia's former opening batsman Mathew Hayden in the CSK dressing room when made him say 'Oh my god'.

"In 2008 I got an IPL contract when the IPLwagon started. I saw Mathew Hayden, Michael Hussey in the dressing room in Mohali. I am just like watching them. And Kepler Wessels (then CSK Coach) said, 'Hayden do you wanna say something?' Mathew Hayden just said tomorrow Sreesanth will be bowling at me and when he comes running at me, I will charge him and I will try hit him right over the top," said Ashwin.

"I am like Sreesanth bowls at 145 clicks and this guy is saying he is gonna walk at him. Believe me, he walked at him and spanked his first ball for 6. I was like Oh my god these guys are walking the talk. In a lot of ways, IPL opened my eyes. IPL sort of gave me the idea of how to become a good cricketer," added Ashwin.

Ashwin reacts to his inclusion in T20 World Cup

Earlier, the BCCI included Ravichandran Ashwin in India's T20 World Cup squad slated to take place in the UAE & Oman. Ashwin was not part of Team India's limited-overs squad, in fact, the off-spinner last donned the Blue jersey back in 2017. Following his inclusion, Ashwin shared a picture of a quote of himself on his Twitter handle, which he wrote back in 2017 and stated that 'Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life.' Ashwin also expressed happiness and gratitude as the only words that could define him right now.

2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life.



Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now.🙏 #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/O0L3y6OBLl — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 8, 2021

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)