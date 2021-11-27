IPL: Ex-Australia Spinner Explains Reluctance To Retain Dhoni; 'put Him Back In Auction'

Former Australian player Brad Hogg has expressed his thoughts on the Indian Premier League (IPL) players auction 2022, by explaining the reason why legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni should go back to the players pool ahead of the auction. The mega auction of next year’s edition of IPL will be held during the later stages of December, while the eight original franchisees are asked to submit the list of retained players by November 30. Each of the eight teams can retain a maximum of four players, while the no. of retentions will reduce their purse size during the auction. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s retention by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) is under doubt as CSK boss N Srinivasan revealed to Editorji, earlier this month that the legendary cricketer doesn't want to be the first retention of CSK.

Putting out his views on the same in a recent video on his official Youtube channel, Hogg opined by saying that CSK is in the midst of a controversy regarding the retentions. Explaining further Hogg said, “I have got my business hat on, not my fan hat on because I am looking for long-term investments. Now, MS Dhoni, that’s the big question mark, how long does he want to play into the future? If he is going to play for only one year, I will be very reluctant to pick him in the retention cycle. I would throw him back in the auction and hopefully, I could pick him up there”.

How much money teams will lose after retentions?

Hogg proceeded to explain his decision by saying that he knows it's very tough but looking at the business side of things, MS Dhoni should be put back in the auction, as the team wouldn’t prefer to put 15% of their purse in retaining Dhoni. As per the IPL retention rules, if a franchise chooses to retain only one player they lose INR 14 crore of their purse from the auction. At the same time, if the franchise chooses to retain two players, they lose INR 24 crores and INR 33 crores if they retain three players. Meanwhile, if franchises choose to retain four players, they will lose INR 48 crores in total. With the addition of two new teams in the tournament, the IPL 2022 players mega auction is set to be an exciting event, as the franchises look to get better off each other.

