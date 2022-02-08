IPL: Ex-RCB Coach Picks Virat's Successor; 'He's Been Energetic, Similar To Kohli'

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Daniel Vettori has given his take on who can be Virat Kohli's successor after the 33-year old stepped down from the captaincy at the end of last season's Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli has led RCB in every season since 2013 and also took the side to the finals in 2016.

The legendary New Zealand skipper believes that Glenn Maxwell can be an apt choice because his energy is similar to that of Kohli. Moreover, Vettori also explained how the increased focus on the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers can help Maxwell to express himself.

Daniel Vettori believes Glenn Maxwell can replace Virat Kohli

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, Daniel Vettori explained how Glenn Maxwell is similar to Virat Kohli in many ways and how he had done a fantastic job as the skipper of Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. "I think Maxwell was retained with the view that he's a potential captaincy option. He's done a good job with the Melbourne Stars. He's been energetic, he's probably been in a lot of ways similar to Kohli, probably not quite to the same level or enthusiasm. But I think he's definitely a guy who has led from the front," said the former New Zealand captain.

However, Vettori added that Virat Kohli is likely to have a significant say in deciding the next captain of the side because of his contribution to the team. "I'm sure Kohli will have a say in that as well, he's been crucial to the franchise, he'll definitely have some input. That is a viable option for RCB. Mayank would be perfect for Punjab, that just really leaves two teams searching for captains in the auction. KKR are a team that relies heavily on analytics, so they'll want a captain who can fit into that mould," added the 43-year old.

Other than Maxwell and Kohli, RCB also retained Mohamed Siraj. They will go into the IPL 2022 mega auctions with a purse of INR 57 crore. This year's auctions will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI