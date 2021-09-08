IPL: Failing To Reach Playoffs For Last 2 Yrs 'still Gnaws' At KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently residing in seventh place with four points after having won only two of their seven matches so far in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They are four points off fourth-placed Mumbai Indians. KKR had a rough first half of the IPL 2021 but skipper Dinesh Karthik is unfazed by all that and is looking to start off strong in the second half of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Last IPL season, KKR missed out on a playoff berth after they were level on points with fourth-place Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but lost out because of their net run rate (NRR) being just slightly lower than RCB's. That was the case in the 2019 IPL season as well, where they finished level on points with Sunrisers Hyderabad but missed out owing to a lower NRR. And Karthik says that finishing fifth in two consecutive IPL seasons "still gnaws" at him.

"Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me," Karthik told the KKR website.

KKR want to win 6 out of 7 matches in the second half of IPL 2021

Karthik also spoke about the team's chances of making this season's playoff, saying that the team is in a "decent space" and they need to gel together as a group to make a difference this time. He then added that they will take it one game at a time but they aim to win six of the remaining seven matches to qualify for the playoff round.

We want to win 6 out of 7 matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win 6 out of 7 matches.

KKR has been known for their aggressive style of cricket and Karthik wants just that from his team, positive and aggressive cricket. He said that the team spirit is still good despite the bad start and the coach is someone who according to Karthik always 'infuses positivity' into the players. Lastly, he asked the KKR fans to keep supporting them, and they will play the brand of cricket that will make the fans proud.

As fans, all I want to say is keep supporting us. We'll try and play a brand of cricket that'll make you proud. It did put a smile on your face at various points during the last two IPLs. We'll try and put a bigger smile this time around.

(Image Credits: BCCI)